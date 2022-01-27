Any time the Texas Tech Red Raiders take on the University of Texas Longhorns, fans of both schools make sure to pack the stands in support of their team.
Tech’s former head basketball coach Chris Beard now coaches for the Longhorns after leaving Lubbock after the 2020-21 season, and his first game back in the United Supermarkets Arena on Feb. 1 has already sold out, according to Tech Athletics.
Multiple students have plans to camp outside of the USA before the game, including Kyle Knudsen, a senior sports management major from Dallas.
“Oh, I’ll be here,” Knudsen said. “I’ll be camping out three days before. We’ve got all the guys preparing to skip class sadly, but we’ll be here two or three days before.”
TJ Fox, a fourth-year economics major from Allen, said he is going with a group of people who have the same plans in mind.
“Oh, we’re gonna camp out two days before,” Fox said. “I’m not worried. We’re gonna be front row and we’ll be chirping, we’ll be talking.”
Knudsen and Fox are just two Tech students with plans to arrive early to the Big 12 battle, but Captain Amy Ivey of the Tech Police Department, said camping out is all about being smart.
“If (students) do camp out, just be smart about it,” Ivey said. “Just you know, be aware of your surroundings. We have officers on campus 24/7, so if [students] need assistance or they see something, make sure they call the police department so we can come out and check it out. But the main thing is to just be smart and safe about it and stay aware of your surroundings.”
Large events always raise safety questions, and Ivey said she uses experience to help her create a safety plan on game days as big as this one.
“For big events, especially the Big 12 games, we make sure safety and security is our number one priority for the faculty, staff, students and visitors that come to the arena,” Ivey said.
“We do have safety plans put in place, you know, for this big event. But we’ve also kind of had experiences from last year to go off of and learn from with some of the wins that we had,” Ivey said. “And then already some of the wins that we’ve had this year, we just make sure that safety and security is our number one priority.”
Beard’s decision to accept the head coaching job at Texas and abandon his position with the Red Raiders angered many Tech fans, but Ivey said Tech fans should refrain from any disrespectful actions.
“The biggest thing we want to get out to the students is we know Coach Beard is coming back and the reputation he left us with, but we want to make sure we still treat him with respect.” Ivey said.
During an anticipated game like this one, some students may be willing to risk being responsible for a few laughs. Ivey said the students should stay uplifting, but know their limits.
“You know, don’t do anything that’s going to get yourself into trouble, like throwing things on the court. We want to be an upstanding student section and show that we can be loud and proud and root for our team, but also be professional,” Ivey said. “You could get arrested or kicked out of the game.”
