Lubbock has gained a reputation among students for being a dangerous place to live due to gun violence, but police say that students are thoroughly protected both on and off campus and significantly safer than some statistics may lead them to believe.
Chad Beights, the Clery compliance director at the Texas Tech Police Department said there is an initiative to keep campus a safe place for students.
“We have several policies and procedures in place here at Tech for our whole community to report, get assistance, or anything in the realm of needing support,” Beights said. “We have police on duty 24/7. They are always out and about somewhere on campus whether in the buildings, parking lots, or driving around. We have the blue light system on campus, and the bus system is an opportunity for students to get around.”
According to the Texas Tech Police Department website, the department’s
mission statement is to pro- vide a safe and secure environment to live, learn and educate. For example, Captain Amy Ivey said there are over 120 blue light phones that will directly contact the Tech Police Department.
Ivey said they are strategically placed around the campus with blue phones in buildings, especially basements, that students can use if their cell phones are not accessible.
“If the students push a button and keep walking on campus, they will come in contact with another one,” Ivey said. “When you push the button the blue light flashes and it is an automatic dial to the dispatch center here at the police department. We will dispatch an officer to every blue light phone button that is pushed, whether they wait around or they keep walking to push another one. We will send an officer to each one.”
Another resource for student safety is the ‘TechAlert!’ system. According to the Office of Communications and Marketing website, TechAlert is used to communicate information and emergency alerts.
Along with the blue light phones, Beights said he would push students to pay attention to TechAlert.
“Once a situation has been confirmed and deemed as an emergency, we would utilize the ‘TechAlert’ system to either send a text message, an email, or a phone call,” Beights said. “Those messages give specific details about what is taking place, and what we expect you to do as the read- er. It is our way of getting out safety information.”
Kasie Davis, a Lubbock Police Department public information officer said Tech students do not need to be worried about living in Lubbock.
“I think the one thing that we want to explain is in Lubbock the likelihood that you are going to be the victim of a violent crime is extremely minute unless you are actually engaged in some sort of illegal activity,” Davis said. “A lot of times, the suspects know the victims. Students are in an extremely safe city.”
Davis said different units within the department are constantly train- ing to fully prepared for any type of emergency.
Davis said the LPD prides themselves in their clearance rate, which is high within the city.
“Last year we had a 96% clearance rate within the city, and that is really virtually unheard of whenever you are looking at larger departments,” Davis said. “That is because the men and women here at the Lubbock Police Department are so committed to their jobs, and they are so good at what they do.”
It is important for students to be aware of their surroundings on and off campus and to make smart decisions said Davis. One way to do so is to surround yourself with people they know and trust.
Ngoc Tran, a first-year chemistry major from Wichita Falls said he feels safe on the Tech campus know- ing that the campus police are constantly patrolling.
“I do feel safe on campus, because the people around here are very genuine when
it comes to helping others,” Tran said. “In regards to the on campus police, I have not had an interaction with them however it does give me a sense of comfort that we have them here if we need them.”
The Texas Tech Police Department, located at 413 Flint Ave., is on duty 24/7, 365 days a year for student safety. To contact campus police for an emergency, call 911. For a non-emergency, call 806-742-3931.
