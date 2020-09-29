Monday, Sept. 28
7:43 a.m. A Texas Tech Police Department officer reported an accident involving a non-student who had a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest in the 900 block of Indiana Avenue. The non-student was transported to University Medical Center.
11:51 a.m. A Tech officer reported a bike and bike lock theft at the south bicycle racks at Bledsoe Residence Hall.
1:09 p.m. Damaged property in the R-18 parking lot was documented.
Information provided by Patricia Andrukat, senior technician of the Tech Police Department.
