Tuesday, Sept. 29
1:00 p.m. A Texas Tech police officer investigated a bicycle theft at Horn Residence Hall.
1:17 p.m. A Tech officer investigated a bicycle theft at Sneed Residence Hall.
2:46 p.m. A Tech officer reported a cut bicycle lock and bicycle theft at West Village A.
10:45 p.m. A Tech officer arrested a student for possession of marijuana and an instantered Lubbock County citation for possession of drug paraphernalia in the Z4-P parking lot. The student was transported to Lubbock County Jail.
Wednesday, Sept. 30
3:21 a.m. A Tech officer arrested a non-student on the south side of Coleman Residence Hall for evading arrest and criminal trespass. The non-student was released pending the filing for charges of possession of a criminal instrument. The non-student was transported to the Lubbock County Jail.
Information provided by Patricia Andrukat, senior technician of the Tech Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.