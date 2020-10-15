Wednesday, Oct. 14
1:17 p.m. A Texas Tech police officer investigated an accident, which occurred in the Z3-D parking lot. A vehicle struck another vehicle causing damage and left the scene. There were no injuries.
5:22 p.m. A Tech officer investigated a damaged vehicle bumper in the Z1-B parking lot.
6:04 p.m. A bike and lock theft occurred at Wall Residence Hall.
9:29 p.m. An unsecured bike was taken at the bike racks at Holden Hall.
11:28 p.m. A Tech officer released a student pending the filing of charges for possession of marijuana. This occurred in the C-11 parking lot. The individual was issued a Lubbock County citation for possession of drug paraphernalia. The student signed the citation and was released.
Thursday, Oct. 15
12:44 a.m. A Tech officer released a student pending the filing of charges for possession of marijuana. This occurred at Murdough Residence Hall. The student was issued a Lubbock County Citation for possession of drug paraphernalia. The individual signed the citation and was released.
Information provided by Patricia Andrukat, senior technician of the Tech Police Department.
