Friday, Oct. 9
10:57 a.m. A Texas Tech police officer reported a bike theft at Murdough Residence Hall.
5 p.m. A vehicle stereo was stolen from a vehicle in the Z6-A parking lot.
Saturday, Oct. 10
1:29 a.m. A Tech officer reported an evasion of arrest and detention in a vehicle on the 1500 block of Akron Avenue.
10:04 a.m. An officer reported criminal mischief, which resulted in a broken vehicle window, in the Z4-P parking lot.
8:01 p.m. A student signed a Lubbock County citation for possession of a fictitious license in the R-28 parking lot.
Sunday, Oct. 11
3:29 a.m. Detergent was poured into the Broadway fountain.
10:35 a.m. An officer reported a vehicle burglary, which resulted in a student's radar detector being stolen, in the Z2-D parking lot.
7:17 p.m. A bike theft was reported at Talkington Residence Hall.
10:24 p.m. An officer released a student pending the filing of charges for possession of marijuana at Coleman Residence Hall.
