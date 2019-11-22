Thursday, Nov. 21
1:04 p.m. A Texas Tech police officer reported a forgery and theft by fraud at Chitwood Residence Hall.
5:38 p.m. A student was arrested and transported to the Lubbock County Jail for public intoxication, possession of more than one valid driver’s license, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, search or transportation at the United Supermarkets Arena.
6:32 p.m. A traffic accident, which resulted in injuries, took place at 10th Street and Tech Parkway. Emergency Medical Services transported the injured from the scene.
Friday, Nov. 22
1:15 a.m. An officer released a student who was issued Lubbock County citations for possession of alcohol by a minor, drug paraphernalia and a fictitious license, pending the filing of charges for possession of marijuana in the Z4-P parking lot. The student was released after sighing the citations.
2:02 a.m. A student was arrested and taken to the Lubbock County Jail for public intoxication on the north side of Murdough Residence Hall.
Information provided by Patricia Andrukat, senior technician of the Tech Police Department.
