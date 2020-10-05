Friday, Oct. 2
3:41 a.m. A Texas Tech police officer arrested a non-student for two outstanding Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office warrants, unlawful carrying of a weapon, tampering with evidence, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 3400 block of 20th Street. The individual was released pending the filing of charges for theft and was issued a criminal trespass warning for all Tech property. The non-student was then transported to the Lubbock County Jail.
Saturday, Oct. 3
4:29 p.m. A Tech officer investigated harassment at Coleman Residence Hall. A student received unwanted messages from another student.
6:16 p.m. A Tech officer investigated a bicycle theft at Sneed Residence Hall. The bicycle and lock were both taken.
Sunday, Oct. 4
1:19 a.m. A Tech officer issued a student a Lubbock County citation for consumption of alcohol by a minor. This occurred in the Z-4 parking lot. The student signed the citation and was released.
1:47 a.m. A Tech officer issued Lubbock County citations to four students for consumption of alcohol by a minor, this occurred in the Z-4 parking lot. All four students signed the citations and were released.
3:51 p.m. An officer documented information on a welfare check of a student, which occurred at Sneed Residence Hall.
5:40 p.m. An officer investigated a bicycle theft at Sneed Residence Hall.
7:17 p.m. A Tech officer investigated a bicycle and bicycle lock theft at Sneed Residence Hall.
Monday, Oct. 5
12:22 a.m. A student was released pending the filing of charges for possession of THC oil at Gates Residence Hall. The student was issued a Lubbock County citation for possession of drug paraphernalia. The student signed the citation and was released.
Information provided by Patricia Andrukat, senior technician of the Tech Police Department.
