Thursday, Oct. 22
2:22 p.m. A Texas Tech officer investigated a bike theft at Bledsoe Hall. The bike and lock were stolen.
11:10 p.m. A Tech officer released two students pending the filing of charges for possession of marijuana at Clement Residence Hall. The individuals were issued Lubbock County citations for possession of drug paraphernalia; they signed the citations and were released.
Friday, Oct. 23
3:08 p.m. A Tech officer investigated a sexual assault that occurred at Carpenter Wells in September.
6:32 p.m. A Tech officer investigated a striking of an unattended vehicle in the Flint Avenue Parking Garage. The vehicle’s back quarter panel was damaged.
9:44 p.m. A Tech officer arrested a student for possession of a fake driver’s license and public intoxication at Carpenter Wells. The individual was transported to Lubbock County Detention Center.
Saturday, Oct. 24
9:02 p.m. A Tech officer investigated a theft of a secured bike. This occurred at the bicycle racks at Sneed Residence Halls.
Sunday, Oct. 25
12:29 a.m. A Tech officer released a student pending the filing of charges for possession of marijuana at Weymouth Residence Hall. The individual was issued a Lubbock County citation for possession of drug paraphernalia. The student signed the citation and was released.
1:14 a.m. A Tech officer arrested a student for public intoxication at Weymouth Residence Hall. The individual was transported to Lubbock County Jail. The student was released pending the filing of charges for assault.
7:56 p.m. A Tech officer reported information referencing water damage in the basement of the Geosciences building.
Monday, Oct. 26
7:16 a.m. A Tech officer investigated a burglary of a motorcycle in the Z1-B parking lot. A backpack containing a laptop and an iPod were taken from the vehicle.
4:42 p.m. A Tech officer arrested a non-student for theft and a Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office capias warrant. This occurred at the South Plains Mall, Dillard’s while working off-duty employment.
6:35 p.m. A Tech officer investigated a sexual assault. This occurred at Murdough Residence Hall.
Tuesday, Oct. 27
10:21 a.m. A Tech officer investigated a theft at the Animal and Food Sciences building. A University-owned Dell laptop was stolen.
1:29 p.m. A Tech officer documented information referencing a welfare check. This occurred at Weymouth Residence Hall.
Information provided by Patricia Andrukat, senior technician of the Tech Police Department.
