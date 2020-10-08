Wednesday, Oct. 7
9:34 a.m. A Texas Tech police officer reported a traffic accident that resulted in no injuries in the 3400 block of 15th Street.
3:55 p.m. A bike theft occurred at Weymouth Hall.
3:55 p.m. An officer reported the theft of a bike and bicycle lock at Wall Hall.
6:51 p.m. Another bike and lock theft was reported at the Maddox Engineering Center.
Information provided by Patricia Andrukat, senior technician of the Tech Police Department.
