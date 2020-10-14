Tuesday, Oct. 13
12:09 p.m. A Texas Tech police officer investigated a bike theft at Murray Hall. A bicycle and lock were stolen from a student.
3:14 p.m. An officer investigated a stolen sewing machine from Bayer Plant Science West.
4:09 p.m. An officer investigated domestic assault in which a student was assaulted by another student at Bledsoe Residence Hall.
5:07 p.m. An officer investigated theft of an unsecured bicycle at the Sports Performance Center.
5:46 p.m. An officer investigated a damaged vehicle in the A-1 parking lot at the Tech Health Sciences Center.
8:29 p.m. An officer documented information in reference to an emergency detention of a student at the 2900 block of 15th Street. The student was transported to Sunrise Canyon.
11:12 p.m. A student was arrested for aggravated assault on a public servant and evading arrest in the Z5-C parking lot. The student struck an officer with a vehicle and attempted to evade detention. The student was transported to Lubbock County Jail, and their vehicle was impounded by Lubbock Wrecker Services.
Information provided by Patricia Andrukat, senior technician of the Tech Police Department.
