Tuesday, Oct. 6
8:15 a.m. A Texas Tech police officer reported a bike theft at Weymouth Residence Hall.
2:16 p.m. An officer reported a striking of an unattended vehicle in the Z-5C parking lot.
3:19 p.m. A subwoofer was stolen from an unsecured vehicle in the Z-4P parking lot.
Wednesday, Oct. 7
1:01 a.m. A student was issued a Lubbock County citation for possession of drug paraphernalia and was released after signing the citation in the Z-4P parking lot.
3:22 a.m. An officer reported criminal mischief, as detergent was poured into the Broadway fountains.
3:41 a.m. A non-student was arrested for public intoxication and two outstanding Lubbock County Sheriff's Office warrants in the 2500 block of 8th Street. The non-student was taken to the Lubbock County Jail.
