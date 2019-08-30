Thursday, Aug. 29
10:12 a.m. A vehicle was struck in the C-1 parking lot.
11:24 a.m. A Texas Tech police officer reported a Citibus striking a planter at Broadway and University Avenue. No injuries were reported.
2:59 p.m. A Tech officer reported a grounds maintenance worker breaking a glass door on the east side ramp of the Chemistry building.
Friday, Aug. 30
12:40 a.m. A student was issued a Lubbock County citation for driving under the influence of alcohol by a minor at the 1700 block of Akron Avenue. The student was released after signing the citation.
12:46 a.m. A student was issued a Lubbock County citation for possession of alcohol by a minor in the Z4M parking lot. The student was released after signing the citation.
2:08 a.m. A non-student was arrested for criminal trespass in the Z3-E parking lot and was later taken to the Lubbock County Jail. The non-student was also issued an updated criminal trespass warning for university property.
Information provided by Patricia Andrukat, senior technician of the Tech Police Department.
