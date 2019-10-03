Wednesday, Oct. 2
7:17 a.m. A Texas Tech police officer reported information regarding a theft off campus. A non-student evaded the Lubbock Police Department after committing the theft and assaulted an officer when they arrived on campus. A criminal trespass warning letter was issued to the non-student, and they were taken to the Lubbock County Jail.
8:57 a.m. A bicycle was stolen at the south bicycle racks of the Mechanical Engineering building.
2:17 p.m. A bicycle was taken at Bledsoe Residence Hall.
4:38 p.m. A non-student was arrested for theft, evading arrest and criminal trespass at Sneed Residence Hall. A stolen bicycle was recovered and a criminal trespass warning for all Tech property was re-issued to the non-student. The non-student was taken to the Lubbock County Jail.
9:09 p.m. A non-student, who had a Lubbock Police Department capias warrant for multiple violations, was arrested for driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop in the 3200 block of 18th Street. The non-student was taken to the Lubbock County Jail.
11:42 p.m. A non-student was taken to the Lubbock County Jail after being arrested for criminal trespass on the west side of the Tech Museum.
Thursday, Oct. 3
12:51 a.m. An officer reported information regarding a student having suicidal thoughts in the 600 block of Red Raider Avenue. The student was given a mental health evaluation at Sunrise Canyon.
Information provided by Patricia Andrukat, senior technician of the Tech Police Department.
