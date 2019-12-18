Update at 1:01 p.m. on Dec. 18:
Dominic Rodriguez, 17, was arrested in connection with the Dec. 8 sexual assault after the Texas Tech Police Department conducted an off-campus search warrant with the Lubbock Police Department, according to information from Tech PD. Rodriguez is in custody at the Lubbock County Jail.
Original Story:
A suspect in connection with the sexual assault that took place on Dec. 8 on the south side of Coleman Hall was arrested and put in custody Wednesday.
The information was made known through a Clery Act notification emailed earlier today.
The incident was reported as a sexual assault by forcible fondling, according to a different Tech Police Department Clery Act notification released the day of the assault.
During a Dec. 10 news conference regarding the incident and a different assault that took place on Dec. 9, Tech PD Lt. Amy Ivey said the suspect of the Dec. 8 assault will face charges of sexual assault.
