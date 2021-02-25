The Polar Vortex that hit Lubbock last week brought numerous records for coldest weather on specific days. Kishor Mehta is a Horn Professor in the Department of Civil Engineering. Mehta has been with Texas Tech since 1964, and said that this storm has reminded him of a winter storm that hit Lubbock in 1983, which produced almost 20 inches of snow.
“In 1983 there were no cell phones or internet,” Mehta said. “The university was closed that day, and there were no classes, but the students did not know what to do with themselves.”
Mehta said in 1983 Tech campus was only closed for one day, however, it was below freezing for a couple of days. But it was nowhere near the temperatures seen last week.
“I don’t remember being that cold in 1983,” Mehta said. “That is the only time I really remember when we had classes cancelled, but there was another occasion when there was ice on the road all night and classes were postponed until 10 a.m.”
Most classes were prepared for the cold and were able to move online since the pandemic has forced classes to be online anyways, Mehta said.
“This last week was definitely bitter cold, particularly with the wind blowing and the wind chill being so low,” Mehta said. “In all these 50 years of being in Lubbock I’ve never heard of wind chill going down that low.”
Brian Ancell is an associate professor in the Department of Atmospheric Science. Ancell was able to provide information about weather records pertaining to the cold weather.
Ancell said that we never broke the all-time cold temperature record, that is currently -17.
“We never got down even close to that,” Ancell said.
The forecast was at –10, but on the morning of Feb. 15, Lubbock’s coldest day, the weather outside barely dipped below 0, Ancell said.
The record for the consecutive number of days below freezing was eight days, Ancell said.
“If anything, we did get really close or tie that record,” Ancell said.
Christopher Weiss is an associate professor in the Department of Atmospheric Science. Weiss discussed other records that were broken.
“We had the coldest air we’ve seen in a few decades,” Weiss said. “By my count we had three record lows during that stretch.”
Weiss said there were six record min/maxes last week. A min/max is the lowest high temperature forecasted for a given day.
“It was pretty significant in terms of the intensity and duration of the cold air,” Weiss said.
This polar vortex was able to create these record lows that have not been broken in a very long time, Weiss said.
A polar vortex happens when there is a lot of circulation across the globe, and they develop because of the uneven distribution of heating across the globe, Weiss said.
The circulations that develop will redistribute the heat from the equator and bring along the cold air from the poles to the equator, Weiss said.
“Most times we see this in the form of transient weather systems,” Weiss said. “These weather systems we experience are a part of that redistribution.”
