Texas Tech has now expanded upon the current physician assistant program to produce more of these well-rounded individuals in the medical field.
Christina Robohm-Leavitt is the regional dean and physician program director at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. Leavitt described what a physician assistant is, what their responsibilities are and what is required to get into the Tech program.
“A physician assistant is a highly educated medical provider who can do most of what a physician can do,” Leavitt said. “We can take medical histories, do physical exams, give diagnoses or have lab tests and write prescriptions.”
Leavitt said the physician’s program at Tech requires that the applicant have a baccalaureate degree since the program is a masters level program. There are also a couple of prerequisite courses within the basic and behavioral sciences and a minimum GPA requirement is a 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.
Those are just a part of the admissions review for the program, Leavitt said. The entire review considers the background experience of the applicant along with letters of recommendation and personal experience. The program also requires the Graduate Record Examination (GRE).
“The GRE exam is more of a general exam for background and education as opposed to the MCAT which has many of the basic sciences on it,” Leavitt said. “After the application is submitted, we then go into the interview process where we look at all the non-cognitive attributes that can’t be seen on paper.”
Leavitt said during the interview process they are looking for good communication skills, emotional intelligence, compassion, and attributes that a good healthcare provider has.
The profession of a physician assistant is somewhat of a new profession, Leavitt said. The profession itself is approximately 50 years old, and the program at Tech is 21 years old as it was formed in 1999 and is currently undergoing an expansion.
“We are expanding our program, if approved, up to 72 students per admission cycle,” Leavitt said. “Our building expansion will include an anatomy lab, a collaborative classroom space, and more clinical classroom space. That is the $30 million expansion.”
There is still an accreditation approval that needs to be done for the admission cycle and the building expansion will allow the physician assistant program to apply for the admission expansion Leavitt said.
There are a few benefits that come along with doing the physician assistant program instead of doing a doctorate program Leavitt said. The program is only 27 months long, including 15 months of didactic education and 12 months of clinic rotation.
“Upon graduation our students take the National Certification Exam, and they are ready to work,” Leavitt said. “One nice thing about being a physician assistant is we have a very flexible and versatile profession because we can change specialties very easily because we’ve remained generally certified throughout our lifetime as a physician assistant, every 10 years we have to sit for a recertification exam for general medicine.”
Leavitt said students are prepared to hit the ground running and start working right after graduation because students are not required to do an internship or a residency. The average salary for a physician’s assistant is between $110,000 and $115,00 a year.
A physician assistant can own part of a medical practice but generally are not the owner of a medical practice and instead work with those physicians, Leavitt said. This means that a physician assistant is much more concentrated on the patient care aspect rather than the business aspect.
Emily Holeva is the marketing communications manager for the Texas Tech Health Science Center at the Permian Basin campus. Holeva discussed some details about the physician assistant expansion and where the money to start the expansion came from.
“This started back in the 2019 legislative session when representative Tom Craddick was able to get $20 million of the $30 million needed to do this expansion,” Holeva said. “Our other great partners in this expansion are the Midland Development Corporation; they gave $5 million to this expansion. They are actually underneath the city council of Midland, so they approved it and the city council voted on it and confirmed the allocation of 5 million towards the expansion. The Scharbauer Foundation gave 1 million towards the expansion and the Permian Strategic partnership gave $2.5 million toward the expansion.”
Holeva said all the business partners that donated money see this vision and are invested with this project. Everyone is excited to see medical professionals grow within the program and hoping that those new medical professionals will stay as they rotate throughout Midland and the Permian Basin.
This will help West Texans have access to affordable healthcare and it will help make the accessibility much easier than it has been in the last 10 to 15 years, Holeva said.
“Those partnerships really did make all of this possible,” Holeva said. “Our awesome team here with Christina’s leadership has been something that has been very easy for us to showcase and highlight. We were very proud that we were able to celebrate that groundbreaking of the expansion.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.