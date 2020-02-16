From one’s laptop to one’s work computer, people on college campuses may be at risk of providing personal information to cybercriminals. With the threat of phishing, people may need to stay vigilant of different red flags.
During the end of January, people received scam text messages about orders from Amazon and FedEx. This type of scam is known as smishing, combining short message service, or texting, and phishing.
“Smishing or text message phishing has been around a long time. But because so many people now rely upon text messaging as a main means of communication, the hackers are targeting victims through that means as well,” Scott Hall, managing director of Texas Tech IT Help Central, said.
The messages appeared to be from FedEx and Amazon, Hall said, but the URLs and other details were wrong.
“Usually, these types of messages will try to create a sense of urgency that they need you do respond within a certain amount of time,” Hall said. “There may be some prize or reward, or benefit, tied to it. ‘If you do this, you’ll get this.’ Some of the common things to look for are grammar, incorrect URLs, maybe they’re trying to make it appear that it’s coming from Amazon or FedEx, but it’s actually not their URL.”
Usually, most people can recognize phishing scams because of the nature of the messages and the errors often in them, Sam Segran, Tech chief information officer and vice president for Information Technology, said.
“If you look at like an 80/20 rule, but 80 percent of them are going to be one that they can detect very, very quickly, very easily,” Segran said regarding one detection method. “The 20 percent or the 10 percent, that you have to be careful about is when a message comes to you where it looks like what we would call spearfishing. They are targeted to that audience.”
These messages could include the Tech letterhead or logo in it, or they appear to have come from a Tech employee, Segran said.
“For students especially, they need to be careful when they get emails that make it look like it is from a financial aid scholarship education loans,” he said. “Because those are the ones they will tend to fall victim for if it looks like it is targeted for university students, and cyber criminals are smart enough to know, nowadays, that if they’re sending a communication to a student at a university, they know the general buzzwords to use about loans, scholarships, information like that.”
If students get an email they are unsure about, they should check the email address to make sure it is a legitimate one from Tech, Segran said. He also advised students to call the help desk to see if the email is legit.
“Anytime it looks like they’re asking for information, that should be a red flag right there,” Segran said. “Nobody should be asking you for your personal information.”
IT will send out notices when there are specific targeted attacks going out.
“It’s important for individuals to read those and pay attention to those,” Hall said.
Tech works with Microsoft to catch attacks, Segran said. Emails that are spam or seem like it will go into the spam folder. He said to be cautious when checking the spam folder.
“If you find a legitimate email in a spam folder once in a while, you may rescue that, but generally, if the system has already detected it and put it in a spam folder, be very, very, very careful about even trying to go and open up something like that,” he said.
Students should be careful of any phishing emails that end up in their inboxes, Segran said.
“If you do get one of these messages, don’t click any of the links in the message, whether it’s a text message or email,” Hall said. “Don’t provide any personal or financial information. Delete the messages, so you don’t accidentally click on or forward them to others and be sure that you’re updating your devices. Those are some of the best ways to protect yourself.”
If students accidentally click on a link or fill in information, they should call Tech IT Help Central at 806-742-4357, Segran said.
“Don’t be embarrassed. Call our help desk,” Segran said. “Sometimes, people start giving information and realize halfway, ‘Wait a minute, this is freaking me out. This is not right.’”
There are more options to get out of a phishing scam than one thinks, Segran said.
“Say, ‘Hey, I went to this website I probably shouldn’t have, but I gave this much information, can you help?’” he said. “We can still help. You know, we can still go and block this site. The thing is how quickly they come to us.”
