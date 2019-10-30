Multiple members of the Texas Tech community have received emails Wednesday that are part of a phishing scam.
"NOTIFICATION," "EARN PER SHOPPING SURVEY ASSIGNMENT JOB OFFER," "SHOPPING SURVEY, $400 PER ASSIGNMENT," and more phrases have been used in the subject lines of these emails, according to TechAnnounce. Students are told not to respond to these emails or click on attached links.
If one responds or clicks an attached link, his or her eRaider account will be disabled, according to TechAnnounce. If one has responded or clicked on a link, he or she should contact Tech IT Help Central at 806-742-4357 and change their eRaider login information at eraider.ttu.edu.
To see examples of phishing emails, visit the Tech IT Help Central website.
