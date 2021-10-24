Land-use, management and design doctorate student Gisou Salkhi has been awarded the Elo and Olga Urbanovsky Fellowship for her research on how to improve campus walkability.
After completing her master’s degree in architectural technology, Salkhi left her home country of Iran to continue her education. She said Texas Tech had an interdisciplinary Ph.D. program that could satisfy her desire and needs.
Four years into her doctorate degree, Salkhi received the Elo and Olga Urbanovsky Fellowship. Established in 1979, the fellowship was created due to the generosity of Elo J. Urbanovsky and Laurance S. Rockefeller.
“I had to do research and the coursework simultaneously, it was tough for me as an international student dealing with a lot of things,” Salkhi said. “This fellowship, specifically, has helped reduce all these budget burdens — it helped me to focus on my research right now.”
Salkhi said she came to Tech because the Ph.D. program in land-use planning, management and design best fit her area of interest. She said the director of this program, architecture professor Saif Haq, encouraged her to apply.
“When I came here, I had (scholarships) so my tuition and fees were covered,” Salkhi said. “I still had to work as something (like) a graduate assistant or teaching assistant.”
The phrase "From here, it's possible," Salkhi said, is something she truly believes. Shortly after she began her job search, she found two new professors who were looking for teaching assistants.
“I was so happy, I thought, OK, this is possible that I can cover my (living) expenses with this TA position,'” Salkhi said.
Salkhi said her first semester was tough. She was a teacher’s assistant for two professors at the same time, and she said as an international student it was hard to handle these two positions as well as her Ph.D. studies.
Salkhi also worked with Environment Research Fellow and assistant professor Victoria McReynolds as McReynolds' research assistant.
“(Salkhi) contributed to my research,” McReynolds said. “It required a really comprehensive mapping of the West Coast of both North and South America and so — she was really thorough, had a great attention to detail where she was documenting the coastline based on maps that I gave her. She produced a really useful and complex drawing that helped me to continue to move forward in my own research.”
When it came time to apply for the Elo and Olga Urbanovsky Fellowship, McReynolds provided a letter of recommendation for Salkhi. She said between Salkhi’s demonstration of her commitment to academia and her skills being able to contribute to research investigation, it was something she wanted to support.
The support did not end there. Architecture professor and director of Design for Heath and Wellness, Saif Haq, who was Salkhi’s advisor, said he wrote her a supporting letter because he believed she was a deserving candidate.
“She’s really worked hard, and I’ve known her for a couple years now,” Haq said. “I think she's picked a very timely topic to research on, she's interested in walkability as an aspect of human health.”
When he heard Salkhi had received the fellowship, he said he was delighted to not only find out someone in his discipline had received it, but he was also delighted it was someone he has worked with and known for many years.
Haq said he can think of no one more deserving than Salkhi to receive this fellowship.
“She got (the fellowship) at the right moment,” Haq said. “She’s just at the beginning stages of the research so she can use the fellowship to really make a good research, good dissertation, and I have high hopes for when she finishes that it will be a good contribution to the knowledge of the field.”
Once the email arrived saying she had received the fellowship, Salkhi said she was overwhelmed with gratitude and humbled to get the opportunity to represent this local fellowship.
“It was a life-changing moment for me,” Salkhi said. “I always struggle with finding positions (to work) — this is like, this is completely game changing. It gave me that situation that I could focus and just put 100% of my effort on my research.”
Salkhi believes her research on campus walkability could be a great contribution for the future. She said her goal in the future is to use the knowledge she acquired from different departments and different courses she was part of and combine it into her dissertation.
“When I was awarded the fellowship, I was in tears from happiness,” Salkhi said. “I was recognized between all these different majors, and I feel like this is motivating to see how generous (the donors) are to help students in the very right moment of their life, to reach glory and prosper.”
