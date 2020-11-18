According to the Associated Press, Pfizer said Wednesday, Nov. 18, that the COVID-19 vaccine is 95 percent effective and is safe.
According to AP, Pfizer and its partner, BioNTech, is preparing to formally ask the U.S. regulators to allow emergency use of the vaccine. They have also begun rolling submissions with relators in Europe for the vaccine with the U.K and Canada to soon be added.
Pfizer and BioNTech conducted a study of 44,000 that produced 170 infections in the study, according to AP. Of the 170 infections, eight of them occurred from volunteers who received that actual vaccine.
Earlier this week, according to AP, Moderna Inc. announced that their vaccine is at 94.5 percent effective.
According to AP, U.S. officials hope to have 20 million vaccines by the for Moderna and Pfizer for distribution to those who are most vulnerable by late December.
