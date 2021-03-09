The COVID-19 vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson has recently been approved by the Food and Drug Administration. However, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine differs from the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine.
Katherine Wells, director of public health for the City of Lubbock, explained some differences between the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“The technology with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is different from the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines,” Wells said. “Moderna and Pfizer are mRNA vaccines, and Johnson & Johnson is a more traditional vaccine.”
Wells said the initial data showed Moderna and Pfizer are more protective than the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. However, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine trials were done later when there were more vaccine trials.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is better when it comes to storage and handling, and it is only one shot, Wells said.
“You don’t have to have any ultra cold refrigeration for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine,” Wells said. “It can be kept in a refrigerator, you don’t have to use a freezer.”
5,000 doses of Moderna are usually mailed in a large box that is around 100 pounds and is usually next day aired to get to the desired location, Wells said.
“It is a lot of logistical work, and it is very expensive to ship the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines because they have to be on dry ice,” Wells said.
Dr. Richard Lampe, a professor of pediatrics, and is a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Texas Tech Health Sciences Center, explained mRNA does in the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
“Pfizer and Moderna are messenger RNA vaccines,” Lampe said. “On a coronavirus, there are these spike proteins that attach on the respiratory epithelium when people catch coronavirus. By using the vaccine we get antibodies that attach onto the virus so the virus can’t attach and go into the person.”
The Pfizer and Moderna are the first messenger RNA (mRNA), and both are very effective at preventing disease, Lampe said.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a more traditional vaccine, and it is what most scientists and pediatrics have experience with, Lampe said.
“There is a virus called the adenovirus, and it is a kill virus,” Lampe said. “They use that virus as a vector, and when you get it into the body, it will build antibodies against specific proteins. That is the difference between the messenger RNA and the adenovirus vector.”
Lampe said the adenovirus does not replicate in the body it goes in, sits and develops antibodies against the spiked proteins.
When it came to which vaccine is best, Lampe said he will always follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Lampe emphasized to take the first vaccine that is available.
Katerina Kellar is a fourth-year medical student at the Tech Health Sciences Center. Kellar described the reasons college students should get the vaccine when it becomes available to them.
“I have been talking to a former student and that student was telling me why she hasn’t had a true college experience during COVID,” Kellar said.
Kellar said by taking the vaccine, it can help students get back to their normal lives. Students can return to social events and learn how to expand upon their social skills, which is something that is important for college students to do and students can help the return to normal by taking the vaccine.
