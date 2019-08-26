When transitioning to college, most students leave their families at home. Often, they must also leave behind their pets.
Just as students often miss the familiarity of home, they can also feel the absence of their furry companions, especially during stressful periods of the semester.
“Students want a companion pet here,” Steven Greene, director of the Lubbock Animals Services, said. “Kind of gives them a touch of home.”
Around 60 percent of the volunteers at the LAS are college students, Greene said. College-aged people also are the biggest base for adoptions at the LAS facility and seem to have a more pet-friendly attitude compared to older generations.
“They bring down anxiety,” Sherell Guichard-Thomas, public education coordinator and publicity chairman for the South Plains Obedience Training Club, said.
The devotion of a companion animal can positively affect their owner in many ways, Guichard-Thomas said. Along with this effect, she said the companionship can lower anxiety and even possibly lower blood pressure.
At the end of every semester, Guichard-Thomas said she sees the effects of therapy dogs on students. She said during the week of finals, therapy dogs are brought to the Texas Tech campus to help students relieve stress.
“When they see the dogs, we automatically get a smile and a relaxing of the shoulders.” Liz Brandt, a member of the SPOTC and one of the many therapy dog trainers that visit Tech, said.
Around 200 students, faculty and staff visit the dogs during finals week, Guichard-Thomas said. Students usually come in visibly stressed and leave with smiles on their faces.
Although many can attest to the special effect animals can have on one’s mood, studies are still being conducted to determine the exact benefits of companion animals.
“There actually isn’t a ton of research on the health benefits of having a pet,” Kelsea Brown, a Tech graduate with a doctorate in companion animal science, said.
However, an abundance of anecdotal evidence exists, Brown said. It is accepted by much of the general public that domestic animals can have positive psychological and physiological benefits.
Along with the possible benefits of owning a dog or a cat, there are many responsibilities that students must consider before adopting.
Domestic animals may put a dent in the wallet of a college student.
“A lot of the cost comes upfront,” Brown said.
Spaying or neutering your new pet, getting their first round of vaccines, committing to future vaccination and inserting a microchip in case the pets become lost all are costs Brown said pet owners will need to cover.
General care, such as feeding the animal and buying litter for cats, can add up to around $100 per month, Brown said. In addition, some apartment complexes charge pet rent.
“You have to watch out for surprise medical costs, as well,” Brown said.
In addition to monetary concerns, college students must also consider if they have time for a pet.
Classes leave many students with little time. People must be prepared to set aside time to socialize with their animals to keep them happy, Mike Felker, a member of the SPOTC who also works with therapy animals, said.
“Part-time jobs, in particular, can leave you with little time,” he said. “You’ve got to make time to take good care of them.”
Students also must make arrangements for their pets when traveling out of town or going home for the summer, said Felker. If a student must leave a pet, they need to make sure it is well-cared-for.
Despite certain drawbacks of owning a pet in college, Tech students have multiple avenues to interact with animals without assuming those responsibilities.
Students can foster animals to make them more attractive to those looking to permanently adopt, Brown said. Some organizations also allow students to take animals out of the shelter for a single day.
“Overall, animals can be good companions and bring a lot of joy,” Brown said. “You just need to be ready to take responsibility.”
