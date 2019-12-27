The student group, Allies United, organized a petition demanding changes to polices involving students enrolled at Texas Tech who commit racist acts.
The petition is in response to a video sent to Tech student Kennedy Evans, according to a KCBD article. Both Evans and the student who allegedly sent the video were members of the Tech Esports student organization.
While Tech’s Dean of Students stepped in and banned the student from the organization for the fall semester, Evans and others said the action was not enough, according to the KCBD article.
The petition, set up by Allies United, seeks 500 electronic signatures and demands three points, according to the Change.org petition’s page. The first demand is for the Office of Student Involvement and Office of Student Conduct to take action before Jan. 27 and ban the video sender from the Esports organization for the spring semester.
The second demand is for both offices to ban students in the Esports organization who supported the student who sent the video and harassed students of color who spoke out against the issue, according to the petition. The final demand is for the Office of Student involvement to work with student organizations to create bi-laws to address disciplinary action for incidents similar in nature.
