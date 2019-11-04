Texas Tech’s Civil, Environmental and Construction Engineering department hosted a discussion by Peter Adriaens, professor of engineering at the University of Michigan, on the U.S. infrastructure gap Monday.
Last July, Adriaens wrote an opinion article for The Hill titled “Moneyball approach to closing the $2 trillion infrastructure finance gap.”
About $2 trillion is needed to bring the U.S. infrastructure up to earn a passing grade from the American Society of Civil Engineers, according to the article. In 2017, the society gave the U.S. infrastructure a D plus.
A D plus means the infrastructure is in poor to fair condition, multiple elements are nearing the end of their service life, a portion of the infrastructure shows significant deterioration, condition and capacity have a high risk failure, according to the Infrastructure Report Card website.
“The way we invest in infrastructure right now is the same way we did in 1817,” Adriaens said.
Named after the 2011 movie “Moneyball,” Adriaen’s method would allow private investors to invest in public infrastructure and use digital methods to measure infrastructure performance.
“The data is there to uncover hidden value,” he said. “That’s essentially what we’re doing with all this infrastructure.”
Digitally monitoring infrastructure performance is a method Adriaens said would allow investors to repair the structure as soon as an issue was detected. Two examples he gave were companies using drones to find developing fractures on windmill blades and monitoring the optimal energy output of solar panels.
“Data allows us to extract new value from infrastructure,” Adriaens said. “This is structural health data, sensors that are built in roads … these are new operational models moving toward the digitization of infrastructure assets.”
To help visualize what that would look like, Adriaens brought up Sidewalk Labs, an urban planning company owned by Alphabet, which is currently trying to develop a 12-acre smart city in Toronto, Ontario.
Sidewalk Labs’ proposal, according to The Guardian, included 190 acres of land in June but was scaled down to 12 acres after negotiations with Waterfront Toronto.
When he spoke with Sidewalk Labs, Adriaen said he was told no city has figured how to build a smart city.
“We all want it. It’s a political platform, but it’s actually not being done,” he said. “There’s no execution on this because we don’t know how to capture the value of what we’re actually trying to measure.”
Data must do two things for investors, Adriaen said. It must allow investors to cheaply and quickly repair problems in the data, and it needs to be profitable for investors to continue investing in infrastructure.
Brooklyn Microgrid (BGM) is an example of this issue in America, Adriaen said.
The microgrid allows participants to buy their energy from multiple sources and sell excess energy to their neighbors, according to the BMG website.
Every day, Adriaens said it clears the net value of energy one has in his or her home. Energy gets traded peer-to-peer across the network.
“In the end, the premise is we collect data, the data is valued, the data is coded on a system, we start collecting more data where we don’t have enough,” he said. “The design of infrastructure changes as we start using more data.”
