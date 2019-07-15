Even though school for kindergarten through 12th graders is not session, Texas Tech and the Lubbock community are taking steps to help local students prepare for the new academic year.
Tech College Connect’s 20th Annual Back to School Fiesta will provide free food, entertainment and educational opportunities for K-12 students along with free school supplies for some of the first attendees from 9 a.m. to noon on Aug. 3 at the west side of the Jones AT&T Stadium, according to a Tech news release. But the university cannot provide these opportunities alone.
Members of the campus and the Lubbock community are needed to spare time and resources to teach BTSF attendees about health and wellness, financial aid and college admissions and help the BTSF be successful, according to the news release. For those interested in being a partner for the BTSF, one can register for free at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfO-cVgnd9JrtPg1sFDLCcXLf5y9xN4eSrdUJW0JMduHWgRxw/viewform.
Registration, which closes at 5 p.m. on July 26, includes parking near the west side of the Jones AT&T Stadium, according to the news release. Partners should arrive at 8 a.m. the day of the BTSF to prepare.
Ariana Hernandez, BTSF coordinator, said the fiesta allows Tech and the Lubbock community to achieve a greater purpose, according to the news release.
“Texas Tech University faculty, staff and departments are able to participate and provide K-12 students with some of the basic school necessities and, most importantly, the success behind educational pursuit," Hernandez said, according to the news release. "In becoming partners of BTSF, departments, colleges and staff/faculty of Texas Tech strive to promote the inclusivity the university seeks with the Lubbock area."
To learn more about the event and partner registration, contact College Connect at 806-742-2420.
