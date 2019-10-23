A panel discussing the intersection of Hip-hop culture and methods of protests was hosted in the Texas Tech Special Collections Library on Wednesday.
Panelists included Marco Cervantes, professor of Mexican-American studies at the University of Texas at San Antonio, Sarai Brinker, professor of musicology at Tech, Maco Faniel, author of “Hip-Hop In Houston the Origin and Legacy,” and Kourtney Moore, doctoral student in Tech’s Communication and Rhetoric Program.
Opening the discussion, each panelist discussed what hip-hop means within their chosen context.
“One of the things I did as a grad student was also maintain my work as a artist, putting on events that focused on black and brown communities getting together and performing art,” Cervantes said. “I think I’ve experienced firsthand the power of hip-hop as protest.”
Cervantes said he has been able to continue performing and cultivating community through outreach programs with the Mexican-American studies program at UTSA.
Discussing how he writes lyrics, Cervantes said he always tries to make a point with his music.
Brinker said her study of hip-hop is focused on the Israeli occupation of Palestine and how Palestinians have used hip-hop to protest the occupation.
“One of the things I find fascinating about music … is the ability of music to tell a story, and hip-hop in particular has been used by groups of people to take power back and take control back of the narrative of their people,” she said.
Brinker said hip-hop has resonated with Palestinian protesters because it allows them to tell their stories in the context of a song and express that within their communities.
Faniel said his experience with hip-hop is rooted in the culture of northern Houston and his time in academia.
“When I think of my work, and I think about hip-hop, how I come at is the activities outside of direct political action. The folks that I covered in my text were protesting confinement, protesting late 1960s ideas of the ghetto and what it means to be a black boy,” Faniel said. “The way the folks I’m covering are protesting is through embodying the capitalistic ethos of Houston.”
Faniel said this meant subjects were protesting being poor under late capitalism and systematic problems in the U.S.
However, Faniel also said hip-hop has purpose outside of protest.
“Not everything black folks do is about fighting white supremacy. That shit is tiring and the totality of my life. Black life is not always worried about white gangs or white supremacy,” he said. “There’s a lot of stuff we do that has nothing to do with fighting. We’re also just trying to live and have fun.”
Adding to Faniel’s point, Brinker said there is value to performing music which allows people to come together and share space.
Moore said her study of hip-hop is focused on how the culture impacts the awareness of the African American community.
“Part of my dissertation is to see how hip-hop promotes social justice, creates awareness against systems of oppression and how it relates to the African American communities, how it makes them feel,” she said.
The discussion later focused on why it seems harder for a black artist to get their message into mainstream media while white personalities seem to have no difficulty doing so.
“Beto O’Rourke can say something on the campaign trail that black folks have been saying forever … he may be sincere,” Faniel said. “He’s only saying that because of the people who protested at Ferguson, who protested at Baltimore. (Mass incarceration) is only a part of the conversation because of what black folks have said.”
Faniel said white people in positions of power need to be willing to empower people of color and fix problems within their own community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.