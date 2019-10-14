After premiering the season finale of “Rational Middle,” a free online documentary series, the Texas Tech Thomas J Harris Institute for Hispanic and International Communication hosted a community discussion and panel on immigration in the United States Oct. 14.
Rossy Lima, Tech linguistics professor and activist, Chris Lyon, producer of “Rational Middle,” Tony Payan, director of the center for the United States and Mexico at Rice University, and David Strange, immigration attorney for Whittenberg and Strange, led the discussion.
Hector Rendon, assistant director of the Harris Institute, moderated the panel and asked the members to discuss how immigrants and immigration is discussed by Americans.
Immigration is a third rail issue, Payan said. This means immigration impacts a lot of issues outside of itself.
Regarding questions about how college students can take an active role in the immigration discussion, Lima said students should seek out resources that allow them to educate themselves.
“We have the DREAMERS center where you can offer other services or talk to people who are in these very stressful situations,” Lima said. “Everything is at stake.”
During the discussion, Payan also spoke about how politicians profit by creating strife on issues, such as immigration.
“What we need is the facts of immigration,” Payan said. “We have a job as citizens, as individuals to look at the facts, to study the facts, to engage in the conversation so as to not to become prey to politicians who ultimately do profit from polarization.”
Regarding the changes in how migrants are arriving at the U.S. and Mexico border, Strange said the Trump administration has created its own problem by allowing the president to continually attack migrants on social media.
“I can only imagine the people in the DoD and DHS thinking to themselves, ‘someone take that Twitter account from Donald Trump,'” he said. “Caravans have been forming for more than two decades, many times as a form of protest, but very rarely would a caravan show up at the border.”
Strange said, this year alone, over 100 groups of 100 people have approached the U.S. southern border.
“I would say the biggest danger (at the border) is an assault on the due process of law,” he said.
Discussing the ethical situations that need to be addressed at the border, Lima said border enforcement institutions need to work on “language justice.” This means migrants from Mexico and Central America are not being presented with documentation in their spoken language.
“This has been addressed very poorly by institutions in the United States, but also institutions in Mexico that have not provided pertinent translations for these very important documents,” she said.
Reflecting on his time working on the “Rational Middle,” Lyon said the many viewers are surprised when they see more politically centered figures discussing the benefits of immigration.
“When it comes to reactions, I think most people are surprised by how many different kinds of voices are saying the same thing," he said. "Even if it’s just on the broad strokes."
Speaking with people on issues like immigration from a perspective they understand, such as economics, is a good way to get more people to tackle the issue, Lyon said.
“There are a lot of different perspectives people take on it," he said, "but I think what’s important is finding those common threads."
