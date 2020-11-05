The current pandemic has affected individuals financially, physically and emotionally. The result of these issues may be a form of emotional distress known as pandemic fatigue.
Pandemic fatigue is a term that describes the emotional effects the pandemic has had on individuals, according to the Gavi The Vaccine Alliance website. It impacts every individual differently. It has caused mental challenges and has amplified symptoms of stress. The term is not referring to viral fatigue from a case of COVID-19, but rather the effects it has emotionally due to the current norm.
Gregory Derderian, local licensed marriage and family therapist, said pandemic fatigue is a result of being worn out from the immediate and impactful change of life due to the pandemic.
Sleep cycles, change in habits, decreased amount of social contact, family strife, job loss, and increased amounts of anxiety all are factors that contribute to the feeling of pandemic fatigue, Derderian said.
The pandemic is an amplification factor for anxiety and depression, Derderian said. Isolation and boredom is a factor that also contributes to experiencing pandemic fatigue.
For people, whether they be students or not, how pandemic fatigue presents itself can depend on a person’s situation.
D’Laine Rutledge, licensed professional counselor and owner of Wellbeing Counseling, said pandemic fatigue can vary among different people.
“As a society, we're seeing pandemic fatigue on all sorts of levels,” Rutledge said.
Other signs of pandemic fatigue include frustration and hopelessness that can lead to depression due to isolation, Rutledge said. People become burned out because of the pandemic.
“Let's say someone has struggled with anxiety and depression, it has now been amplified due to the circumstances,” she said.
Brian Carr, licensed psychologist in Lubbock, said anxiety and depression can present different signs.
“With anxiety, the person will find themselves edgy, jumpy, easily startled, perhaps even experiencing panic attacks with a rapid heartbeat and shortness of breath,” Carr said. “There are also certain triggers, such as seeing the news lines or the amount of people in the hospital.”
With depression, Carr said a person will experience more of a feeling of withdrawal, low energy, low motivation, difficulty completing tasks, procrastination and not wanting to complete tasks.
Including mood boosters throughout the day, such as listening to music, limiting news intake and taking part in social-distanced events, such as drive-by celebrations for birthdays or holidays, Carr said people can further overcome pandemic fatigue.
“Our bodies aren't built for protracted stress,” Carr said. “We’re sort of like a quarter horse; we’re good at meeting stress when it lasts for short periods, then we can return to baseline. But when it goes on and on and on, we deplete our stores, and that's when you see people having more disturbance.”
Knowing how to overcome issues resulting from pandemic fatigue might require someone to reach out to people who provide support in hard times.
Ways to tend to pandemic fatigue include consistent communication with support systems, staying connected with loved ones, practicing forms of self care and taking breaks from the media, Rutledge said.
Support systems can consist of different groups, Dederian said.
“Reach out to support, friends, family, churches.” Dederian said. “Reach out for help therapeutically. There are plenty of options available. Seek out, don’t wait till things get too bad. Some insurance companies are even covering the cost shares, like the copays for certain insurance policies for telehealth, just so people can get the help they need.”
For more information on campus resources aimed at helping students with mental health issues, one can visit the Texas Tech Student Counseling Center website. The center’s office hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday to Friday, and students can reach the center at 806-742-3674. In addition, the Tech Crisis HelpLine can be reached 24/7 at 806-742-5555.
