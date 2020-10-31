Lubbock County Elections Offices reported that 96,174 votes were cast during early voting this year. The number of votes cast exceeded the total amount of votes that were cast during the 2016 election.
For comparison, during the 2016 election, 71,918 votes were cast during early voting, and 21,973 votes were cast during Election Day. The total of votes that were cast in the 2016 election was 93,891, according to Lubbock County Elections Office.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.
