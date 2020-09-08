Texas Tech announced on Tuesday via Twitter that the outdoor COVID-19 testing site at Urbanovsky Park will be moved into the United Supermarkets Arena on Sept. 9-11 due to the change in weather.
The hours will remain 8 a.m.- 4 p.m., according to the Tech Commitment website. The outdoor testing will resume on Sept. 12.
For more information, visit ttu.edu/commitment/testing/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.