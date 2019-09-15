For some people, attending a safe university campus may be the top priority when considering where to enroll. At Texas Tech, campus security is an aspect of the college experience that the university is working to improve.
Among the nation, Tech was ranked the 66th most secure college campus out of 100 four-year public and nonprofit colleges in an August 2019 study, according to the ASecureLife website. Eleven years of crime data from these ranked schools, which consisted of those with an average annual enrollment of 10,000 or more students and those that offer housing to students, were analyzed, and the schools with the lowest property crime rates from 2007 to 2017 were ranked.
Among the 10 Texas schools ranked, according to the ASecureLife website, Tech was the fifth-safest campus.
Tech President Lawrence Schovanec said safety on campus is the number-one priority at Tech.
“We owe it to our students, we owe it to the families and those who care for those students, we owe it to our staff, we owe it to our faculty,” he said. “We’ve done several things in the last few years to enhance safety because of all the heightened scrutiny of issues we’re aware of.”
The shooting of Tech Police Officer Floyd East Jr. that took place on Oct. 9, 2017 at the Tech campus, and mass shootings in the state, such as the shooting on Aug. 3 at a Walmart in El Paso, which resulted in 22 deaths, and the shooting on Aug. 31 in Midland-Odessa, which resulted in eight deaths, including the shooter, were events Schovanec said prompted the need to focus on campus safety.
“The Department of Public Safety did an extensive review and recommendations came forward that we immediately began to implement some of those recommendations,” he said regarding events after the shooting at Tech. “There are changes on this campus now as a result of that study. In light of the tragedies that occurred here in Texas and across this nation, I think we all understand the need to make sure we’re doing everything we can to avoid those possible situations.”
Tech Police Department Lt. Amy Ivey said the department has added multiple security cameras on campus to improve safety.
“We have added several security cameras on campus as well as a couple of cameras on the blue phones,” she said. “Also, with new buildings going up, we’re adding more security cameras on the building going up on campus as well.”
These cameras will be used to solve and stop potential crimes at Tech, Ivey said. Security cameras are not the only update to security.
“We’ve also added a new investigations detective on staff to kind of help with some of the narcotic problems on campus,” she said. “So, we’re constantly looking at ways we can always improve safety and security on campus.”
Regardless of these enhancements to campus security, Ivey said Tech PD continues to patrol campus for any sign of trouble.
“Our mission statement here at the police department is to provide a safe and secure environment to live, learn and educate,” she said. “How we do that is we have officers on the street patrolling the campus 24/7, making sure they address anything that needs to be addressed.”
Regarding past shootings, whether they took place in Texas or not, the need to focus on safety may be heightened for Tech students, faculty and staff.
Ronald Phillips, Tech chief compliance and security officer, said the perspectives on mass shootings and the need for security in public areas has changed.
“I think there’s more sensitivity, certainly, by everyone,” he said. “No matter which position you are taking, I think there’s more sensitivity given the recent shootings and events that we’ve had.”
Even though he is fortunate the Tech campus has not had many issues with gun violence or concealed carry, Phillips said continuing to learn about how to safely navigate an active shooter situation or other event is important.
“I think training and education is important,” he said. “I think our police department does a good job of getting that information out.”
Despite the safety changes and resources on the Tech campus, knowing Tech is ranked among the top safe campuses may be impactful for some people.
Regarding any ranking of universities, whether it be about safety or not, Schovanec said one needs to understand the methodology of how the data is obtained and presented.
“In this case, I thought it was important that we take our high ranking in that particular publication to bring greater attention to the issue of safety and to have a conversation about it,” Schovanec said.
Certain rankings of universities may not be fully reflective of what Tech or any college is doing to ensure campus safety, Schovanec said. Although, he said Tech should highlight its safety achievements and rankings whenever the opportunity arises.
“I think it’s fair to say we’ve accelerated our response to issues that relate to safety,” he said. “I think you would see that across the nation if you look at institutions of high ed.”
