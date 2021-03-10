Since classes went completely online in March 2020, both eLearning and Information Technology as well as other departments at Texas Tech have worked to ease the transition and assist students, faculty and staff.
“Everything that we had done in the past was helpful in terms of making sure that we had sufficient bandwidth and things like that we did add some new tools, like we already had Zoom earlier, but we had a limited set of licenses,” Sam Segran, chief information officer and vice president for Information Technology, said.
Tech had licenses for Microsoft Teams and Skype as well, Segran said. Tech acquired more licenses for Zoom.
Zoom also works well for large groups like the town halls hosted by the president or chancellor, Segran said. Zoom also can be beneficial for outside lecturers to be able to communicate in the classroom setting.
In terms of online learning, Tech also had Blackboard Collaborate available for synchronous communication Justin Louder, associate vice provost and interim superintendent of eLearning & Academic Partnerships, said. Zoom was also added in for faculty, staff and students.
“It’s a really strong platform. And it allows faculty and students to continue having face-to-face conversations, even if they’re not, you know, in the same place,” Louder said.
In early February of 2020, the office of eLearning, the Office of the CIO and IT and the Teaching and Learning Professional Development Center all met to put plans in place for if Tech would make the shift to fully online learning, Louder said.
“So, the three groups had already started to meet and put in place some plans that if Texas Tech made this shift, we would have things ready to go,” Louder said. “And so that’s why, as soon as, as the president announced the shift, we were able to launch a website for both faculty and students.”
Faculty and staff had two weeks to go fully online, Louder said. eLearning and other departments around campus sent resources to help make the shift from online easier.
The IT department also provided resources for students, faculty and staff as they adjusted to remote and online learning, Segran said. They also increased bandwidth and cloud storage.
Once students, faculty and staff were back on campus, more additions were added to accommodate for online and hybrid courses, Segran said.
“So, when we had the outdoor classrooms or outdoor study areas ... instead of students all gathering, in the (Student Union Building) or the library or in any one area … everybody was working online, we actually created four Wi-Fi hotspots outdoors,” Segran said.
IT also purchased equipment for students, faculty and staff to check out for the semester, Segran said. About 600 of the 800 users were students.
Both IT and eLearning have also planned for the upcoming semesters. Moving forward, Segran said IT ran a survey of what other tools faculty needed.
“We’ve worked with lots of faculty that have never taught online before,” Louder said. “So, I hope many tackling they’ll see the benefits of online learning. But I also hope that the faculty, even when they go back to teaching face to face, they see the value in web assisted instruction.”
Louder said he hoped students were able to continue through their collegiate career with limited interruption because of the switch to online learning.
“I hope they felt supported by the university with the resources and things we provided during remote online instruction and hybrid and online instruction later on,” Louder said. “I hope they feel like that, you know, we’ve been there to listen to them and hear their concerns and work with them through concerns. And I hope that at the end of the day, the classwork and the interactions they have with faculty would just be as strong as it would have been, had they been in a face-to-face classroom.”
