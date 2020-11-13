With the Texas Tech community moving a majority of their operations online after the Thanksgiving break, the efficiency of remote work may be on people’s minds.
Because of the increased dependency on remote learning and communication, the Tech IT Division has increased the extent of their services to satisfy the expanding needs of the Tech community.
Scott Hall, managing director for Tech IT Help Central, said different efforts were implemented throughout the semester to help the university transition to a higher reliance on technology.
“Since the beginning of the COVID crisis, the IT Division has scaled IT services to meet the needs of the campus,” he said. “We continuously monitor IT services and tweak as needed.”
Even though the IT Division is prepared to and actively involved in supporting Tech’s developing online campus, obstacles with online participation may arise after Thanksgiving.
The IT Division will make changes to online functions as problems arise, Hall said.
“All changes made to IT services follow a prescribed change management process,” he said. “This involves documenting the change steps, potential impact, a roll-back plan and customer communications.”
If any changes are made, Hall said student and professors will be notified, and the change will be made during low-internet traffic periods.
In addition, Hall said there are ways for those who will be attempting to maximize the efficiency of their home internet connection during the times they are participating in online class.
“Avoid streaming entertainment, movies, music, news, etc., during work and school,” he said. “Download large files outside of typical work hours, and as possible, use audio for online activities that do not require video.”
Yancy Nuñez, undergraduate program manager in the Tech Department of Mathematics and Statistics, said he has plans for how his classes will transition after Thanksgiving.
“As stated in the syllabus, in the event remote teaching was required, all instruction would be accessible from within Blackboard,” he said. “These few online classes will be focused on getting ready for the final.”
In one lecture, Nuñez said students need to remember the online classes he will provide are just as important as his in-person ones.
Everyone needs to maintain their on-campus schedule after Thanksgiving break, Nuñez said. Students should still wake up in the morning and focus on their education even though they will be at home.
Austin Frazier, a junior mechanical engineering major from Lubbock, said he is pessimistic about the upcoming few online classes and finals, as he tried to only take in-person classes this semester.
“I feel like the workload may be the same, but the stress will be far higher,” he said. “When switching to online, it takes away the aspect of community from peers, and at the end of the day, learning from a screen is hard.”
Frazier also is stressed by the increased use of Proctorio, an online system designed to monitor students while they take tests, he said.
Josue Estrada, a sophomore mechanical engineering major, said he has a slightly different perspective on the change.
“If a teacher has been doing online tests, then I’d prefer to take my final online,” he said. “However, if a teacher has been doing in-person tests, there might be a few problems creating an online test that pop up at test time.”
Estrada is worried professors that are used to giving lectures in-person might struggle at first to find a way to teach online, he said. He expects students will have to take the initiative and make sure they compensate for any problems their professors have by making sure they continue to learn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.