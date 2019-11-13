With distance, hybrid and face-to-face classes available at Texas Tech, students have multiple opportunities on how to take a class, but certain restrictions may limit distance learning.
The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board and the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, Tech’s regional accreditor, sets guidelines stating what is considered a distance, hybrid and face-to-face program, so students know how many online classes they may take.
Justin Louder, associate vice provost and interim superintendent for Tech eLearning and Academic Partnerships, said the guidelines regarding how many online classes students can take are not new, but students may just be hearing about them because of how many classes are now available online.
“When you start looking at, say a student takes quite a bit of their core curriculum online, they start taking some of their minor, major classes online, they could get close to that 50 percent of their program being online,” he said.
The Office of the Provost does not limit the amount of online classes one may take, Louder said, but it will input restrictions individual colleges sometimes request for specific courses.
“We put a restriction on the classes so that Lubbock students, local students, can’t sign up for the online class until about a month before the semester gets started,” he said. “We do that to allow our online students and our regional sites students the opportunity to sign up for classes because if we didn’t do that, all of the local Lubbock students would sign up for the online classes and then our online students or our distance students wouldn’t have classes to take.”
Restrictions are not only meant to save seats in a class, Louder said. Some departments submit requests because they want to see students in person.
“Some departments, internally, have also made the decision to limit the number of online courses their students can take because, like I said, they want their students in a face-to-face degree program,” he said.
Students very rarely exceed the percentage of online classes permitted for their degree plan, but when they do, Louder said Tech will work with them to choose a new plan.
“Most of the departments are very willing because they understand students want that flexibility of modality of courses,” Louder said. “But at no time since I’ve been in this role, and it’s been about eight years now, have we ever gone to a student and said, ‘Sorry, you took too many classes, and your program is not approved.’ We’re never going to do that; we’re always going to work with the student.”
Julia Heard, senior director of advising and recruiting in the Tech College of Media and Communications, said the percentages are based off what makes sense for the program.
“If a student is in a face-to-face program, it would make sense, it’s logical that they would have more face-to-face coursework than online,” she said. “Hybrid is a combination of face-to-face and online and then, obviously, distance is only distance.”
Students tend to favor online classes, Heard said. So, the rules tend to benefit distance students who have fewer class options than students in hybrid or face-to-face programs because most major, upper-level courses are unavailable online.
“If there’s more available online coursework, sometimes students will choose to do online, and then we will have to kind of adjust, and more students, you know – that number’s getting a little high – let’s make sure to take it face-to-face,” she said.
Some reasons many students are only hearing about the rule now, Heard said, is because the rule has just become prominent and students have been largely unaffected by it in the past.
“It’s not something we really, like, warn students about or explain to students unless it becomes an issue because we monitor now, now that it is a rule, and we are seeing more availability of online classes, so more students are taking online classes,” she said. “We make it a point in every advising session and every time we pull up a student’s account to check that percentage, just to kind of make sure.
Students do not need to worry about the rule but should be aware of it, Heard said, because Tech has systems to monitor student degree plans and suggest changes as necessary.
“We always make sure to be proactive before it becomes close to being a broken rule. So, that’s probably why a lot of students aren’t made aware because it’s not an issue that is going to ever pertain to them,” Heard said. “But now that more institutions are offering distance programs, hybrid programs, it’s going to be something that we’re going to probably monitor more of.”
Deeja Austin, a junior biology major from Lubbock, said the online rule influenced her class schedule when she transferred from West Texas A&M, where she was working on a more hybrid program than she is at Tech.
“I needed to work more, and being at home or being able to set my schedule with online classes would have been good for me or ideal for me instead of having to go to class face-to-face, and I know for my degree, a lot of the classes that I have to take I can’t take online, or it won’t be considered for my major,” Austin said. “So to me, the percentages should be higher, but that’s my opinion.”
