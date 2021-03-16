The City of Lubbock is accepting 300 on-site reservations for the COVID-19 vaccine clinic March 16 at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, according to a city press release.
The clinic runs until 4 p.m. today, according to the release and preference for on-site reservations will be given to individuals 50 and older.
Appointments are available for March 17, March 18 and March 20 clinics through Select-A-Seat, according to the release.
