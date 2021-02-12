Texas Tech Hospitality Services adjusted their dining hours on campus due to the winter weather for Feb. 13 and 14.
An updated list of dining hours can be found on the Hospitality Services website.
Dining location availability is subject to change, and menus will be sized based on staffing availability, according to a release from Hospitality Services.
