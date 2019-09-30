The Texas Tech School of Law Energy Law Lecture Series opened with a lecture on the history of changing energy policies and how doing so impacts global oil markets.
Guest speakers Robert Brannon and Jane Campbell from Chevron North America Exploration and Production Company conducted this lecture, which took place at noon on Monday in the Lanier Auditorium of the Tech School of Law.
Brannon, a Tech alumnus, works as an in-house consultant for Chevron. He is a managing counsel at the company’s headquarters in Houston. Campbell, a Tech alumna, works as a senior counsel at the company.
They prefaced the lecture with a brief history on relations between the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and America.
In 1973, Brannon said the U.S. produced about 16 percent of the world’s energy and was almost completely reliant on OPEC.
“OPEC is an organization of mostly middle eastern countries. Iran, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, that makes up OPEC,” Brannon said. “They are a cartel that gets together and decides how much oil they are going to produce, so that they have the majority of the world’s oil production and are also in an area that has a lot of political turmoil.”
In 1973, OPEC got together and placed embargoes on countries that supported Israel, Brannon said. OPEC was very much against Israel at the time. America was supporting Israel and got placed on this list.
“It really showed everyone pretty much overnight how dependent we were on foreign oil, and the effects were drastic a large percentage of the gas stations ran out of gas,” Brannon said. “One state cancelled Christmas lights because of the lack of energy. America, right now, lives in a time of energy abundance, and people don’t know of all the ways that impacts their lives in ways that they don’t even think about.
The embargo lift in 1974 had a significant consequence because it showed the world how dependent how everyone is on foreign oil. Brannon said. The 1975 Energy Policy and Conservation Act was enacted, which gave a more comprehensive and less reactive approach to energy.
“Two weeks ago, we saw how important all this is because Saudi Arabia was attacked by missile strikes, which knocked out half of their production,” Brannon said.
The latter half of the lecture was about state policies and the marketing of oil and gas leases in Texas and the U.S.
Brannon and Campbell ended the lecture with opening the floor to questions, leading to discussions between the presenters and the audience.
