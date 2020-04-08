The Tech Office of the Provost sent out an email today updating students about the time and date of virtual commencement ceremonies.
The virtual ceremonies will be hosted online on May 23 at 9 a.m., according to the email. The ceremonies will consist of recognizing each individual graduate, personal messages to friends and family who have supported throughout their collegiate career and message from faculty and staff on campus congratulating the graduate.
For more information and updates, visit depts.ttu.edu.
