An email about additional measures to take in terms of public health and safety was sent out by the Office of the President on Tuesday following the announcement of two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lubbock.
Courses will continue with online instruction for the rest of the spring semester, according to the email. There will only be a limited number of dining locations in operation on campus that will mainly offer grab and go products in accordance with social distancing protocol. President Lawrence Schovanec recommends downloading the Grubhub when placing orders from on-campus dining locations. If one has unused dining bucks, a plan will be announced in the near future.
Residence halls will remain open for those unable to return home, but students are encouraged to stay home to complete their course work if they are already at home. according to the email. Schovanec also encouraged students who are able to return home to do so.
If students left their dorms for spring break, they need to remain at home rather than returning to retrieve their belongings until a process is put in place that is safe and orderly, according to the email. The rooms will remain locked and belongings will be kept safe. For students who need housing, they should contact housing@ttu.edu, and for additional visit the Housing website.
Student Health Services will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, except for March 20 as it is a spring holiday. Students can call them at (806) 743-2848 or use the patient portal prior to going to the clinic so that we can provide the best services for each student, according to the email. For more information, visit the Student Health website.
The recreation center will immediately close until further notice, according to the email. The library will be open with limited staffing and service, and updates on these services will continue moving forward.
All events scheduled at the United Supermarkets Arena, the Student Union Building and the rec center with 50 or more people will be canceled through May 15, according to the email. An announcement about events scheduled for late-May through the rest of the summer on April 30.
There will be am announcement made later this week commencement plans, according to the email.
For more information about other facilities, visit the Tech coronavirus (COVID-19) resource site.
