Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Texas Tech Office of International Affairs is postponing the 2020 Global Vision Awards Ceremony and dinner.
The event was originally scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on April 16 in the International Cultural Center, but will now take place in the early fall, according to an email sent from the Office of International Affairs. A new date will be announced in the coming weeks.
The Global Vision Awards recognize Tech community members who have worked to expand the university's international outreach and engagement, according to the Office of International Affairs website.
