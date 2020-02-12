From noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center’s Office of Global Health hosted a lecture discussing key concerns and lessons for healthcare delivery in the United States.
The lecture included free food for the first 50 attendees and was led by guest speaker Richard G. Greenhill, an assistant program director and assistant professor at the Tech School of Health Professions.
Greenhill’s main points in his lecture defined global comparative health as well as its current trends and the value of being aware of the importance of comparative health. He proceeded to discuss how the macro-level aspects of health systems include population health and personal health, which Greenhill said are connected and feed off one another.
The main aspects of health systems globally are cost, quality, access and innovation, he said. He strongly believes the public should be more informed on what their money gets them and where it all goes in terms of healthcare.
When it comes to resources, Greenhill asked the attendees to think about access and if they are getting the right resources or just being flocked into thinking the way the country’s health system works is what is law.
In his lecture, Greenhill gave examples of how foreign countries conduct their healthcare systems in the hope of having his audience see there may be ways to improve and add to the country’s current system.
“In Singapore, they have a price transparency when it comes to how much every medical visit, procedure or X-ray cost,” he said. “That way, people know how much they’re paying for. If you have insurance, do you ask yourself how much an MRI costs? And why?”
He also explained that in France, there is a green health card that can be plugged into medical software at any medical facility and show a patient’s entire medical history, including but not limited to doctor’s visits and why they were seen.
In a slide Greenhill presented during the lecture, a graph showed that the United States currently has the highest GDP percentage in terms of healthcare spending, which he said is not sustainable in the long-run.
“Our system is a puzzle and we need to find pieces that’ll fit. We are a global village and we can learn from one another despite the political differences or how our systems are set up. This is knowledge and I want people to be open to other initiatives about healthcare.” Greenhill said. “I think that students are definitely the future for healthcare. You’re the people that are gonna have the energy to make things better. Be thinking about healthcare and be curious about what it costs, and be open to thinking about what we can do to make our healthcare system stronger.”
Brian Nguyen, a sophomore human sciences major from Killeen, Texas, said he attended the lecture to get information on why the country’s healthcare system is set up the way. He had been asking himself many of the questions Greenhill spoke about in his presentation.
“I’ve heard before that other countries such as New Zealand are the best to live in in terms of healthcare because of the cost and how effective their system is,” Nguyen said, “so hearing how different other systems around the world are compared to ours is eye-opening. The lecture today made a great point in that we can keep some aspects of our current system while adding some from other countries that would fit in ours and help it run more efficiently.”
The TTUHSC will host monthly lectures that are open to the public like the one given Wednesday by Greenhill.
For more information on upcoming events and lectures, visit the TTUHSC website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.