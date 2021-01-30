With the Texas Tech scholarship deadline being only days away, there can be confusion as to what needs to be done to obtain the most desired outcome.
Christy Rosson is the director of scholarships and student employment in the Office of Student Financial Aid and Scholarships. Rosson shared some insight for students applying for scholarships.
“Texas Tech students that are currently enrolled are encouraged to complete the continuing student scholarship application every year,” she said. “That application opens Oct. 1st and closes Feb. 1.”
Rosson said even though there is no benefit when applying for scholarships earlier, the best time to complete the application is during winter break because there are not many events happening between the semesters. Now that break is over, students are cutting it close to the deadline.
She said a FAFSA would be beneficial when applying for scholarships due to Texas Tech having a variety of need based scholarships.
Rosson discussed what can be done on the application itself, so a student can better their chances of obtaining a better scholarship.
“Answer every question and answer every question completely,” she said. “That doesn’t mean writing a book, but I would take the time to put in enough effort to answer each question completely, and if they need letters of recommendation, I would go ahead and submit those as well.”
Students typically do not brag on themselves and don’t provide information to sell themselves, Rosson said.
Rosson said to be bold and upfront because scholarship committees look at the stories of each student through the short answers and essays that the students write.
“Scholarships at Texas Tech are offered at three different levels,” she said. “They are offered at the University level; every college offers one and every department on campus offers their own scholarship and those all stack with each other.”
Rosson said that students should always look for external scholarships, internships that can result in scholarships and she recommended a book called “Scholarship Applications 101” by Gwen Richardson.
Ashton Myatt is a sophomore personal financial planning major from Lubbock. Myatt works for Red to Black and was able to share some budgeting plans.
“If students are in a rough situation, have a bunch of student loans where their rent is high and money is just going away, Red to Black financial coach will give you a budget to help you spend your money,” he said.
Myatt said they give you an idea of what a student's priorities should be when it comes to spending money. It can help students stop living paycheck to paycheck and it can continue to help in the long run.
“When paying back a student loan I would auto made it,” he said. “You can do a standard payment, and have it set to a fixed amount when you pay your loans.”
Shannon Crossland is the director of compliance and administration in the Office of Student Financial Aid and Scholarships. Crossland talked about the aspects taken into consideration when applying for financial aid.
“We use the FAFSA data to determine a student’s eligibility,” she said. “Some factors that are taken into consideration are your families taxed and untaxed income.”
Students that remain eligible through the academic year by maintaining quality grades are eligible to receive more loans if a student wants to do so, Crossland said.
“A student receives their loans through the department of education, and you get that by completing your FAFSA,” she said. “There are also alternative loans, loans from the state of Texas that you can also get as well and all of those do require that you are making satisfactory academic progress.”
Crossland further discussed private loans and how they can differ depending on the private lender a student chooses.
Tech students can use a website called fast choice, Crossland said. The site allows students to compare a list of private lenders.
Crossland said Tech does not endorse any private education loan lenders, it is up to the student to decide what best fits their situation.
“You don’t have to make payments while you're in school, but you do have that option,” Crossland said. “However, whenever you graduate, leave the institution or you drop below halftime enrollment at any time, you have a six-month grace period before you are required to begin repayment.”
A loan servicer will notify the student about their first payment and payments are usually done monthly, Crossland said. Keep track of how much you are borrowing, and the amount of loans will affect future finances.
Below are links Shannon Crossland shared that can be utilized to help with scholarships and financial aid.
https://choice.fastproducts.org/FastChoice/home/364400
https://studentaid.gov/manage-loans/repayment/plans
https://studentaid.gov/manage-loans/forgiveness-cancellation
https://studentaid.gov/understand-aid/types/loans
