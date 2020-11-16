Stephanie Jones, a professor of higher education in the Texas Tech College of Education, and her team of researchers received a $976,103 grant from the National Science Foundation’s Organizational Change for Gender Equity in STEM Academic Professions program.
The grant gives the team the ability to study and implement strategies that cultivate a more equitable, inclusive and diverse environment and encourage full participation and advancement of diverse faculty within STEM at Tech according to a Texas Tech news release.
The three-year grant began Sept. 1 and will establish the team’s project, “Advancing Equity through Systemic Strategies to Improve Leadership, Departmental Collegiality and Data Transparency at Texas Tech University,” according to the news release.
Tech Provost Michael Galyeanand, who is a member of Jones’s team, said faculty success is the central focus of their ADVANCE grant, according to the news release. They will specifically be working to identify barriers for women and faculty of color within STEM fields but believe the approaches that are developed to address these barriers will benefit all faculty on campus.
Jones and Galyean will be joined by Kayla Tindle, assistant vice president in the Tech Office of Research and Innovation, Jaclyn Cañas-Carrell, a professor in the Department of Environmental Toxicology and director of the STEM Center for Outreach, Research and Education and Kayleigh Millerick, an assistant professor in the Department of Civil, Environmental and Construction Engineering, according to the news release.
Jones’s current research focuses on access and equity in higher education organizational structures, according to the news release. The decision to apply for the grant followed discussions with faculty and staff concerning their professional experiences at Tech and other institutions.
Jones specifically focuses on barriers that hinder faculty and leadership success, with a predominant focus on the experiences of women, according to the news release.
Leadership at Tech continues to be supportive of efforts to pursue NSF funding to support initiatives and research around the transformation of the culture and climate of the university to improve faculty work life, according to the news release.
The NSF-ADVANCE program funds initiatives that foster equity by identifying and eliminating organizational barriers that prevent full participation and advancement of diverse faculty within STEM in academic institutions, according to the news release.
The Tech project addresses the need for leadership development of department chairs, improving satisfaction with department collegiality in STEM departments and increasing organizational infrastructure and professional development opportunities to support faculty success, according to the news release.
These issues were identified through self-evaluation and faculty satisfaction surveys conducted by the Collaborative on Academic Careers in Higher Education at the Harvard Graduate School of Education, according to the news release.
Strategies to combat these issues, according to the news release, include:
- Training and mentoring of department chairs.
- Developing a data dashboard system to support informed decision-making.
- Reviewing and revising operational policies that impact faculty work.
- Creating practices to ensure transparency about faculty workloads.
- Establishing “Equity Advocates”, faculty representatives in STEM colleges who will focus on ensuring equitable and fair practices in faculty work life.
- Establishing a Faculty Success Center and a Faculty Resource Network that each support faculty professional development and offer mentoring support.
All faculty are entitled and deserve to work in an environment where they can be successful, Jones said, according to the news release. Faculty will not continue to stay in environments where they are not welcomed and supported.
