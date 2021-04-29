The Texas Department of Emergency Management made a release April 29 regarding the upcoming campus vaccination clinics hosted by the department and United Supermarkets. According to the notice, the clinics will be open and free to all Texas Tech students, faculty, and staff. The clinic hosted by TDEM will be held inside the atrium in the Student Union, while the clinics by United will be held in United Supermarkets Arena, using the student entrance on the southeast corner.
According to the release, the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine will be distributed in all clinics. Additionally, the United Supermarkets clinics on May 10, 12, and 13 will also provide the Moderna second dose for those that took part in clinics earlier this month. Participants do not need to register or make an appointment before the clinic.
Regarding this notice, Meredith Imes, Tech’s COVID-19 coordinator, said the vaccine clinics are only distributing the second dose for the Moderna vaccine to individuals who have previously taken the first dose at the previous vaccine clinics hosted by United. All first-time individuals will be offered the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“I am aware of the previous issue with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and all these clinics will have a safety protocol to ensure the safety of vaccine takers,” Imes said. “These protocols are meant for every vaccine reaction, Johnson & Johnson included and will be administered by those who give you the vaccine.”
The opening times for these vaccine clinics are listed below:
TDEM Clinics – J&J Single-Dose (Student Union atrium)
April 30, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
May 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
May 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
United Supermarkets Clinics – J&J Single-Dose (United Supermarkets Arena)
May 4 from 12 noon to 5 p.m.
May 10 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
May 12 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
May 13 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Available parking spots are at the United clinics and, starting May 10, the Moderna second dose will be distributed there as well, according to the release.
Individuals who prefer to schedule a time or complete some paperwork in advance can go to https://unitedfamilysched.reportsonline.com/ufsched/program/usa/Patient/Advisory to register for the United clinics at the United Supermarkets Arena. There is no advance scheduling link available for the TDEM clinics at the Student Union, according to the release.
