Mallory Rosetta was selected to serve as the editor-in-chief for The Daily Toreador, the Texas Tech student newspaper, for the 2021-22 academic year.
The Toreador Media committee selected Rosetta, a junior advertising and media strategies major from Lubbock and current managing editor at The Daily Toreador, after interviewing her, Mateo Rosiles and Hannah Isom.
After being selected for the position, Rosetta said she is excited to take on her new role.
“I feel like it’s going to be a good experience for me as well as the rest of the publication because I’ll be able to grow my skill set and also grow the paper alongside that,” Rosetta said.
For the upcoming academic year, Isom, a junior journalism major from Jonesboro and current news editor at The Daily Toreador, said the experience and knowledge Rosetta has will benefit the publication.
Rosiles, a junior journalism major from Lubbock and current opinions editor at The Daily Toreador, said Rosetta has good ideas, which will help the newspaper prosper.
“I think she has so much passion that I think once she’s in that leadership role, she’ll spread it to everyone on the staff, and everyone will just be as passionate as she is,” Rosiles said.
As the next editor-in-chief, Rosetta said she wants to prioritize accountability among the staff, ensure content is timely and produce content relevant to Texas Tech.
Rosetta said she looks forward to the possibility of making changes to the newspaper if COVID-19 is no longer an obstacle.
“The changes that come with that can include getting to know our staffers better and also having content that’s not COVID related as much,” Rosetta said.
The editor-in-chief is chosen by the Toreador Media committee.
Lynn Whitfield, university archivist for Texas Tech, said the committee considers a variety of factors when selecting the next editor-in-chief. They look to see if the candidate has experience with different roles at the newspaper, their grades and why they are interested in the position.
“I think we had three really wonderful candidates who, I think, shared with us their passion of journalism and why they thought it was important,” Whitfield said. “We were just very happy with the candidate pool and how everyone presented themselves during the interviews.”
