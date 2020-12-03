Dr. Emily Sundman, expert in large-animal health, began working as a new assistant professor of medicine at the Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo Tuesday.
Growing up in New York, Sundman, who received her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Cornell University in 2012, realized the importance of supporting animal health, according to a Tech news release.
Sundman, who has been a Diplomat of the American Board of Veterinary Practitioners (Equine Practice) since 2019, has mainly been focused on agricultural industry research and development, according to the news release.
Since December 2013, Sundman has played a role in the development for Kindred Biosciences, which applies strategies used for human therapeutics on the development of animal biologics, according to the news release. Up until 2017, she oversaw the development phase for new animal pharmaceuticals for approval by the United States Department of Agriculture, the Food and Drug Administration and the Committee for Medical Products for Veterinary Use.
Sundman played a role in approving the Zimeta IV used in the U.S. for controlling horses’ fevers when she became the senior clinical development manager in 2017, according to the news release. She gained more responsibilities for early phase strategy and development of products for USDA and CVMP approval when she was promoted to associate director of clinical development in September.
In addition to these roles, Sundman has served as an emergency equine ambulatory veterinarian in Davis, California, and Lipan since 2013, according to the news release. In Lipan since 2015, she worked at Picolino Ranch, which specializes in the breeding and development of Aberdeen cattle, as a co-owner and veterinarian.
