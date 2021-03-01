On March 5, the Virtual First Friday Art Trail will be virtually displaying Ebova’s, New Works at the Buddy Holly Center, according to a news release.
Residents will be able to experience a behind the scenes observation of the creative process of Ebova at the Virtual First Friday Art Trail, according to a news release.
The Virtual First Friday Art Trail will be led by artist Ebova, according to a news release.
People can watch the Virtual First Friday Art Trail on the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts or TTU Public Media Facebook pages, according to a news release.
Ebova’s exhibition will be displayed through March 21 in the Buddy Holly Center, according to a news release.
For more information visit, www.buddyhollycenter.org.
