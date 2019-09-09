In addition to the multiple modes of transportation on campus, Texas Tech employees will have a travel option specific to them.
The Tech Employee Courtesy Shuttle is being implemented as the second phase of Tech Transportation and Parking Services’ Raider Ride to try to decrease the number of vehicles traveling around campus, according to a Tech news release. Free rides will be offered to Tech employees from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. whenever the university is open at pick-up and drop-off locations on campus, at the Tech HSC, at the Tech Plaza, which is located at 1901 University Ave., and certain parts in Lubbock’s downtown area.
Using their Tech email address, Tech employees can make an account on the TapRide app, which can be found on the App Store or Google Play, according to the news release. After creating the account by selecting “Texas Tech University,” one will have the ability to request immediate rides or schedule rides that will take place more than two hours after the request at about 150 locations.
After requesting a ride, an employee, who can schedule up to 10 rides at a time with this service, will get a notification about when the driver will arrive and a notification when the driver reaches the requested pick-up location, which is where the driver will wait for three minutes before leaving, according to the news release. One can reschedule a ride by canceling the current request and rescheduling it, or if one wanted to make the change within the two hours before the scheduled ride, he or she will need to wait and request an immediate ride.
