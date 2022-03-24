Student Government Association hosts the 13th meeting of the 57th session March. 24 at 6 p.m. in the Media and Communications building room 353. Council members discussed and voted on new senate resolutions and pieces of legislation.
Student Body President Faisal Al-Hmoud introduced a potential app demonstration that will allow senators more access to collaboration when writing pieces. This app allows all materials to be in one location, so pieces are not repeated and there is more availability of resources.
Al-Hmoud further said the first debate to occur 8 p.m.- 6 p.m. April 23. Al-Hmoud hopes to welcome five to six representatives from other universities to come to Tech for the debate.
Various Senate Resolutions were brought to the floor to be discussed and voted on to move forward and be sent to all committees. Senate Resolution 57.182 pushes for an expansion of the Honors College course catalog by sending end of semester surveys to honors students to recommend faculty members and their courses to be a part of the Honors College.
Senate Resolution 57.183 resolves for the encouragement of faculty and staff to move to more open educational resources such as cheaper textbooks, more open textbooks that allow professors to adapt and customize their course content or create open educational resources if none exist in their subject.
Senators discussed Senate Resolution 57.184 which moves to increase resources for Red Raider Orientation that discuss buses, the bus app and routes, parking procedures and policies in order to get in front of potential issues freshman year. Senators moved to carry this information out through video information sessions.
SGA members brought Senate Resolution 57.185 to the floor to be discussed. This resolution moves to include more mental health resources provided at Tech in RRO.
SGA also brought Senate Resolution 57.186 to the floor which moves to implement practices aimed at making supplemental instruction sessions more accessible to all students by alternative ways of accessing review materials or online postings of recordings of SI sessions. The resolution addresses the outside of school SI hours which are a concern for public transportation, safety and other reasons students may not be able to attend these sessions late at night.
Senators took a majority vote on Senate Resolutions 58.182-57.186. The vote moved to send Senate Resolutions 58.182-57.186 further to each of the committees.
Senate Resolution 57.181 was also brought to the floor in pursuit of the Student Senate to support Tech in working towards a more uniform adoption and usage of academic software platforms. This Senate Resolution was voted to be placed on third reading and final passage for immediate adoption.
Lastly, Senate Resolution 57.168 moved to implement a family/gender inclusive bathroom at the Student Union Building to be more inclusive to all students with various gender identities. The resolution was voted to be tabled subject to call, meaning this piece may be brought back if someone calls it back during the 57th session. Although senators were in support of the resolution, it was tabled due to concerns from different senators about the logistics of cost, location and physical ability to complete the renovation.
The next SGA meeting will be hosted 6 p.m. April 7, in the MCOM building room 353.
